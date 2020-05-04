SnowrunnerSource: Focus Home Interactive

What you need to know

  • SnowRunner is a challenging trucking simulator from Saber Interactive.
  • The game looks great on PS4 Pro already.
  • It's getting a 4K texture pack on the console soon.
  • You can purchase SnowRunner for $50 on Amazon.

SnowRunner is a challenging trucking game from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive. According to the SnowRunner development team, on the Focus Forums, a 4K textures pack is planned for PlayStation 4 Pro (PS4 Pro) and Xbox One X. You can read an excerpt from the post below.

Later down the line, we'll have more bug fixes for all platforms, and in a couple of weeks, our first major patch, which will add a free fourth Taymyr map, free skins for trucks, working mirrors for consoles, a 4K textures pack for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and more.

SnowRunner already looks incredible on PS4 Pro and the 4K texture pack should make it even better. I can't wait to see what this brings to the game.

In my SnowRunner review, I wrote, "Overall, SnowRunner is a great simulation game and the driving mechanics are challenging, but fair. You have to have patience and drive carefully at all times. One mistake could cost you and you'll have to reset the mission."

So much snow

SnowRunner

Don't get stuck!

SnowRunner puts you in the driver's seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever.

