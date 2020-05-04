What you need to know
- SnowRunner is a challenging trucking simulator from Saber Interactive.
- The game looks great on PS4 Pro already.
- It's getting a 4K texture pack on the console soon.
- You can purchase SnowRunner for $50 on Amazon.
SnowRunner is a challenging trucking game from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive. According to the SnowRunner development team, on the Focus Forums, a 4K textures pack is planned for PlayStation 4 Pro (PS4 Pro) and Xbox One X. You can read an excerpt from the post below.
Later down the line, we'll have more bug fixes for all platforms, and in a couple of weeks, our first major patch, which will add a free fourth Taymyr map, free skins for trucks, working mirrors for consoles, a 4K textures pack for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and more.
SnowRunner already looks incredible on PS4 Pro and the 4K texture pack should make it even better. I can't wait to see what this brings to the game.
In my SnowRunner review, I wrote, "Overall, SnowRunner is a great simulation game and the driving mechanics are challenging, but fair. You have to have patience and drive carefully at all times. One mistake could cost you and you'll have to reset the mission."
So much snow
SnowRunner
Don't get stuck!
SnowRunner puts you in the driver's seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Doom Eternal EP weighs in on Mick Gordon, soundtrack controversy
There's been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple of weeks, as outraged fans learned that Mick Gordon would likely not be working with Bethesda in the future. Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on Doom Eternal, provided a lengthy statement in an open letter to the community regarding the situation.
Here's everything you need to know about the LG Velvet (aka the LG G9)
Ready for a successor to the LG G8? It's coming soon, but it's not your typical upgrade. In place of an LG G9, this year we're getting the LG Velvet. Here's everything you need to know about the phone!
Google now rolling out May 2020 security patch to Pixel phones
While you're celebrating Star Wars Day, Google is using May 4 to roll out the May 2020 security patch to Pixel devices. Here's a look at what's new for this month!
Looking for some action? Check out these action games on PS4.
In the market to get some great action games to play on your PlayStation 4? Here are some of the best the console has to offer right now.