Anyone on the hunt for a pair of ultra-comfortable wireless headphones that offer excellent audio quality can't overlook the Bose SoundLink II Headphones. These around-ear headphones normally sell for up to $230, though right now, Bose has them on sale in certified refurbished condition for just $99.95 via its official eBay store. That saves you $130 off their MSRP in new condition.
Bargain Bose
Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones
Bose's SoundLink II headphones use Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wirelessly with your devices and can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge. Today's deal is for a factory refurb version of the headphones with a 1-year warranty.
$99.95
$229.95 $130 off
These headphones are factory renewed which means Bose has inspected and fixed them up to ensure they are in full working order. While the refurb sets Bose sells may occassionally have some "minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes," they still include a 1-year Bose warranty as a new set would. Your purchase also includes a carrying case to look after the headphones in.
Bose's SoundLink II Wireless Headphones feature an around-ear design to enhance their deep, immersive sound while keeping you comfortable wearing them for hours at a time. They're built with impact-resistant materials and use Bluetooth 4.0 for connecting wirelessly to your devices from up to 30 feet away. With the built-in rechargeable battery, you can listen for up to 15 hours on a single charge, or you can choose to use them as wired headphones and never worry about their remaining battery life.
My favorite aspect of Bose's SoundLink II headphones is how they don't add anything extra to the sound of what you're listening to, but that can be a downside for some people. If you prefer a powerful bass or like listening to your music loudly, these probably aren't the best headphones for you, though our list of the best wireless headphones has some other choice picks for you.
Bose also lists several other factory renewed products at its eBay store including headphones, earbuds, speakers, and more. All of the products are discounted steeply, though they are each limited in supply.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where to buy the OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro: Best Deals and Discounts in 2020
Eager to get your hands on the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro? Here are all of the places selling the two phones and the best deals that are currently available!
What's your favorite thing about Android?
There are plenty of reasons to like Android, but what about the OS is your favorite? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say!
The new iPhone SE is no reason to switch away from Android
People are pretty excited about the iPhone SE. We can't blame them either, seeing as how it's arguably one of the best smartphone deals around. That said, if you're a long-time Android fan, there's nothing about the phone that makes it worth switching away from your preferred OS.
The best alternatives to Sony's popular WH1000XM3 headphones
Sony's latest headphones may be the de-facto choice for active noise-canceling headphones, but other cans from brands like Bose and Bang & Olufsen could be a better choice.