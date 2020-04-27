Anyone on the hunt for a pair of ultra-comfortable wireless headphones that offer excellent audio quality can't overlook the Bose SoundLink II Headphones. These around-ear headphones normally sell for up to $230, though right now, Bose has them on sale in certified refurbished condition for just $99.95 via its official eBay store. That saves you $130 off their MSRP in new condition.

These headphones are factory renewed which means Bose has inspected and fixed them up to ensure they are in full working order. While the refurb sets Bose sells may occassionally have some "minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes," they still include a 1-year Bose warranty as a new set would. Your purchase also includes a carrying case to look after the headphones in.

Bose's SoundLink II Wireless Headphones feature an around-ear design to enhance their deep, immersive sound while keeping you comfortable wearing them for hours at a time. They're built with impact-resistant materials and use Bluetooth 4.0 for connecting wirelessly to your devices from up to 30 feet away. With the built-in rechargeable battery, you can listen for up to 15 hours on a single charge, or you can choose to use them as wired headphones and never worry about their remaining battery life.

My favorite aspect of Bose's SoundLink II headphones is how they don't add anything extra to the sound of what you're listening to, but that can be a downside for some people. If you prefer a powerful bass or like listening to your music loudly, these probably aren't the best headphones for you, though our list of the best wireless headphones has some other choice picks for you.

Bose also lists several other factory renewed products at its eBay store including headphones, earbuds, speakers, and more. All of the products are discounted steeply, though they are each limited in supply.