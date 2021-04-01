For just one day only, Ring's Video Doorbell Pro is now on sale for only $95 in certified refurbished condition at Woot. This deal takes $45 off the regular price for a refurb model, and over $70 off the usual cost of a brand new one — making this one of the best Ring deals we've seen this year.

Though the product on sale today isn't brand new, each has been tested and internally certified by Amazon to ensure they look and work like new. They even come with a full 1-year warranty.

Ring's Video Doorbell Pro takes the place of your existing hardwired doorbell at home. It's equipped with a 1080p HD camera featuring infrared night vision that lets you view its video feed using an app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and you'll be able to do so from anywhere in the world. It's also equipped with a microphone and built-in speaker that allows you to speak with any visitors that arrive at your door.

There's an integrated motion sensor as well which can send an alert to your phone even before the doorbell is pressed. Plus, with Ring's Lifetime Theft Protection, you can rest easy knowing that if this device is ever stolen, you can get a replacement for free.

Ring devices like the one above are even compatible with Amazon Alexa. That means if you have a device at home like the Echo Show, Alexa will not only share announcements whenever motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed, but also let you see and talk to visitors on the Echo's screen.

Ring did recently unveil its latest Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with some more advanced motion detection smarts and higher-resolution camera, the Video Doorbell Pro on sale todya at Woot will be plenty smart enough for most users and costs less than half.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.