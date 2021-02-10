With so many people working, schooling, and playing from home, webcams are sort of a big deal these days. You need them for just abotu everything, and you definitely need something that improves over that basic 240p thing you got built into the top of your laptop. We've rounded up the best webcams of 2021, and we also value great budget options like this one. Grab the Aukey Full HD webcam on sale for $29.99 thanks to a price drop from its street price of $50 to $40 and an extra $10 off via the on-page coupon you can clip.

Lookin Good Aukey 1080p live streaming Full HD webcam with stereo microphone Does video in 1080p resolution and has built-in stereo microphones for capturing your audio clearly. Works great with Zoom, Skype, YouTube, and more. Has a fixed focus for up to 5 meters away. Clips easily onto screens. Just needs a USB port. $29.99 $50.00 $20 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

Aukey's webcam can record and stream in 1080p resolution at 30fps. That's great performance for whatever you need the webcam for. If you're working from home and need the webcam for video conferences, you'll be able to use this with Zoom, Skype, and other programs like that. If you're using it as a content creator, you can record your beautiful face for YouTube or set it up for Twitch live streaming.

The Aukey webcam has a 1/2.9-inch CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. The mics are great if you don't have an independent way to record your audio. You can communicate with your teams or record your voice for videos. The lens uses a fixed focus that will keep everything within five meters of the webcam clear and detailed.

Depending on where you're using the webcam, it should install relatively easily. If you're using it with your PC, you can clip it simply onto the top of your monitor. It should also fit comfortably on your laptop. If you have a screen that doesn't have a bezel or you need a different angle, it can also be placed easily on your desk or another flat surface. You can even mount it on a tripod if you have one with a 1/4-inch mounting point.

You won't need any drivers or software or anything like that to install the webcam. It just needs a USB port to plug into and boom, it's good to go. The webcam is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android.