Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to find a great deal on a new smartphone, but no matter which phone you pick up, you're probably going to want to grab a few accessories to go with it. You'll want to protect your shiny new gadget, of course, and even find faster or more convenient ways of charging it.
There are plenty of sales to jump on while the Cyber Monday rush is still going — don't wait and overpay to accessorize your new phone!
- Just in case: Spigen Case | From $12 at Amazon
- Scratch-free screen: ZAGG InvisibleShield Screen Protector | From $25 at Amazon
- Get a grip: PopSockets PopGrip | $4 off at Amazon
- Stable shooting: Joby GripTight ONE GorillaPod | $8 off at Amazon
- Through the looking glass: Xenvo Pro Lens Kit | $6 off at Amazon
- Even better optics: Moment 18mm Wide Lens | $100 at Amazon
- Look ma! No wires!: Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger | $6 off at Amazon
- Don't sell yourself short: Aukey 6.6ft USB-C-to-C Braided Cable | $9 at Amazon
- With great power: RAVPower 61W GaN Charger | $10 off at Amazon
- With great power: RAVPower Portable Power Bank | $15 off at Amazon
Just in case: Spigen Case | From $12 at Amazon
There's no feeling worse than dropping your brand new phone before you've had time to protect it. Pop your phone into a case and give yourself some peace of mind — Spigen is one of the most trusted case makers around, with both slim and extra-durable cases for a wide variety of phones.
Scratch-free screen: ZAGG InvisibleShield Screen Protector | From $25 at Amazon
Cases are great, but they don't necessarily protect your screen from scratches as you pull your phone in and out of pockets or lay it face-down on a table. That's where screen protectors come in, and ZAGG's InvisibleShield line adds a layer of tempered glass to your phone for extra fortitude.
Get a grip: PopSockets PopGrip | $4 off at Amazon
PopSockets are a great way to add some personality to your phone while giving your pinky a rest by making it much easier to grip and use the increasingly large screens we're faced with. They're easily collapsible for a low profile and have swappable PopTop designs like Baby Yoda to choose from.
Stable shooting: Joby GripTight ONE GorillaPod | $8 off at Amazon
Mobile tripods are great for low light and long exposure shots, and can even give you a great handle to grip while vlogging on the go. The Joby GorillaPod is a staple among travelers and vloggers alike, with flexible legs that make it easy to mount your phone onto precarious surfaces.
Through the looking glass: Xenvo Pro Lens Kit | $6 off at Amazon
Your phone likely already has a pretty great camera, but detachable lenses can add new perspectives to your arsenal. The Xenvo Pro kit is a versatile clip-on mount system that includes both ultra-wide and macro lenses and can work with virtually any phone, and you can knock 15% with the coupon on the listing.
Even better optics: Moment 18mm Wide Lens | $100 at Amazon
Moment's lenses aren't discounted during Cyber Monday, but if you take mobile photography seriously, they may be worth it anyway. The 18mm wide-angle lens is Moment's most popular option, with a large enough housing to take in a ton of light. Just know that you'll need a Moment case to go with it.
Look ma! No wires!: Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger | $6 off at Amazon
Wireless chargers are a convenient way to top up your phone at your desk or bedside table without having to fuss with cables. This option from Anker props up your phone so you can still see incoming notifications on the screen and outputs at a snappy 10W over the Qi standard.
Don't sell yourself short: Aukey 6.6ft USB-C-to-C Braided Cable | $9 at Amazon
Isn't it frustrating when the cable included with your phone isn't long enough to comfortably work in your setup? Aukey's 6.6-foot braided USB-C cable could be a great solution. It's able to handle up to 60W of power, and can even transfer data at up to 480Mbps.
With great power: RAVPower 61W GaN Charger | $10 off at Amazon
Gallium nitride is a breakthrough technology that allows small chargers to output enormous amounts of power. This RAVPower brick is roughly the same size as your phone's included charger but outputs 61W of power with two ports. Prime users can knock a total of 33% off using the on-site coupon.
With great power: RAVPower Portable Power Bank | $15 off at Amazon
Another Amazon Prime deal from RAVPower, this portable power bank holds 10,000mAh — that's enough to charge most phones two or three times. It outputs up to 20W of power and recharges in just 3.5 hours over the same USB-C port it outputs from.
Whether you're after a new protective case and screen protector, or you're more concerned with battery life and want to pick up a portable charger, there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals to be had. The best part is that for many of these brands, including Spigen and universal accessory makers like PopSocket, you don't have to have a top-of-the-line or particularly current phone to find a great option.
