Prime Day 2022 is set for July, Amazon warns of weak forecast amid Ukraine war

Amazon posted its Q1 2022 financial earnings.

The company managed to beat analyst expectations overall, despite the pandemic and ongoing Ukraine War.

Prime Day is set to return this July, although a solid date was not immediately available.

Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is set to return this July, Amazon announced in its Q1 2022 financial earnings report. The company also managed to beat analyst expectations with a solid quarter despite headwinds from the Ukraine War.

Amazon posted revenue of $116.4 billion, a 7% increase from the same period last year. However, this also represented much slower growth than previous years, which CEO Andy Jassy attributed to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said Jassy in a statement on Thursday. "With AWS growing 34% annually over the last two years, and 37% year-over-year in the first quarter, AWS has been integral in helping companies weather the pandemic and move more of their workloads into the cloud."

