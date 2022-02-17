I have written about many excellent smart home devices and how I love the concept of a connected home — even though it regularly frustrates me. But, I persist in using these devices because, in the end, I do find value in them. However, I have recently found myself pausing when I come across a new product that interests me. Not because I don't see its point, but because it will mean another app, and I am so tired of all the apps. Currently, I have no fewer than 21 apps that control various smart home devices on my phone. Yes, I know it's excessive that I have that many devices. But it highlights part of the problem that comes with setting up a smart home. While there are a lot of great smart home devices for Google Home and Amazon Alexa, many of those products still require an initial set up using the manufacturer's app.

Once you have made it through the setup process, it's time to add the device to your smart home ecosystem choice — which means another app. In theory, once you made this connection, you could do away with the brand-specific app unless the device runs into complications or it receives OTA updates. But unfortunately, this isn't the case and is just another problematic area for smart home users. The current state of smart home devices and the apps to fully utilize them is a mess. In my home, I use some of the best smart speakers for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. However, for simplicity, I'm going to talk about the frustrations of the frustrating app problem as it pertains to Google and its smart home app Google Home. Just know the issue is present for Alexa as well. Overall, I really like the Google Home app, and the device multi-app issue notwithstanding, it doesn't mean there aren't other areas it could improve as well. But, the mess of smart home device apps on my phone is required even though every device I have is compatible with Google Home and is controllable from that app. This is because if I want to take full advantage of the device, I need to fall back to the manufacturer's app.