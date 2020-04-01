What you need to know
- SiriusXM opens up its Premier streaming service to all users.
- Users will now have access to all 300+ channels offered by the service for free and without ads.
- The free offer runs through to the 15th of May.
SiriusXM is offering free premium streaming to North American users as more and more people head into lockdown. The company will be lifting the paywall on its Premier Streaming content from today through May 15th. That's a month and a half of free access to premium content keeping you entertained at home.
With SiriusXM, users will have access to 300+ radio channels including exclusives like the BillyJoel Channel. News junkies will be able to tune into CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, CBC Radio One, as well as channels focused on comedy, sports, etc. Naturally, there are music stations covering genres from pop to alt-rock. You'll also find artist backed channels which include The Beatles Channel, The Garth Channel, Pearl Jam Radio, Grateful Dead Channel, LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Radio, and Eminem's Shade 45. In essence, the company hopes there's something for everyone.
"For everyone staying at home during this time, we are providing easy access to our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news, and information," said Mark Redmond, CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "While providing trusted sources for important information, we also hope we can provide entertainment and a welcome distraction through all of our content and hosts in the days ahead. And we were thrilled to be able to launch Stream Free live with Howard."
Aside from the altruistic angle, SiriusXM is likely banking on customers getting a taste of this service and sticking to it once freedom is restored. Who knows, it might just work.
SirusXM is available for free on Android and iOS.
