While it might not be the latest Fire tablet, the 8th-generation Fire HD 8 is available as low as $49.99 in brand new condition at Woot for a limited time. What's even better is that you can bundle it with Amazon's first-party Show Mode Charging Dock for just $1 more.

Getting an 8-inch tablet and a dock from just $51 total is a steal, especially when you consider that a certified refurb Fire HD 8 tablet goes for $100 and the Show Mode dock is $20 right now.

Perfect pairing Amazon Fire HD 8 + Show Mode Charging Dock Make a 50% savings on Amazon's previous-gen Fire HD 8 tablet and add a Show Mode Charging Dock to your cart at the same time and it'll only cost you a dollar more. The tablet is brand new and features 32GB of storage. $50.99 $129.99 $79 off See at Woot

The 8th-generation Fire HD 8 tablet is the previous-gen model from 2018. It features a vibrant, durable 8-inch HD IPS display and is powered by a quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM.

The model on sale today at Woot comes in black with 32GB of built-in storage. That being said, you can expand the storage by up to 400GB with a microSD card.

In addition to working as a tablet for web browsing, email, and watching video, the tablet now has Show Mode. This gives your tablet some of the same features that the Echo Show has. You can use your voice to ask Alexa to show you the news or weather, play a song, call a family member, control your smart thermostat, and more.

If Show Mode sounds like something you'll use frequently, you can pick up the Show Mode Charging Dock for just $1 alongside the tablet today.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.