Best answer: The Moto Z4 is an affordable way to gain access to Verizon's 5G network, but if you already have an older Moto Z device, you might be able to just buy the 5G Moto Mod instead. If you're a new Verizon customer, however, the Z4 is available at a fantastic price.

5G is surprisingly affordable

If you live in Chicago or Minneapolis, Verizon's 5G network is quickly becoming more and more viable. What started off as an unreliable mess at the start of April became dramatically faster and more consistent just five weeks later, and even if you're not based in the Midwest, Verizon is planning on expanding to 20 other cities by the end of the year.

That's still a far cry from being able to call 5G ubiquitous just yet, but if you like to be on the cutting edge of technology, the good news is that it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. The Moto Z4 is a midrange device with the ability to connect to Motorola's 5G Moto Mod, which features Qualcomm's 5G-compatible X50 modem, along with a 2000mAh battery to offset the additional power draw associated with connecting to the network.

Promotional sales can get you a Moto Z4 and 5G Moto Mod for just $290.

For $500 retail, the Moto Z4 is largely unremarkable device, but in an effort to make 5G as accessible as possible, Verizon is offering the Z4 for just $10 a month, or $240 retail. The catch? That offer is only valid for new customers who port their phone number from another carrier — in other words, unless you're opening a new account or joining someone else's plan as a new line, you'll be paying more than twice as much for the phone itself.

On the bright side, the 5G Moto Mod is also seeing a steep discount to kickstart Verizon's 5G launch. Whether you're a new or existing customer, you can get the Mod for just $50, down from its usual price of $350. Even better, the 5G Moto Mod isn't just compatible with the Moto Z4; it also works with the Moto Z3, Z3 Play, and even the Moto Z2 Force.