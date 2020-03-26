Best answer: Yes, you should still buy the Moto G7 in 2020. While Motorola has announced two new Moto G models for this year (the G Stylus and G Power), the G7 continues to offer a great user experience and still holds up as one of the better mid-range phones you can buy right now.

The Moto G7 stands the test of time as a great mid-ranger

Having been released in February 2019, the Moto G7 is no longer considered a spring chicken in the smartphone world. However, even with age not on its side, it holds up as one of the better mid-tier Android phones you can buy right now.

From a hardware standpoint, a lot of the G7's specs are every bit as good today as they were when the phone first came out. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 4GB of RAM isn't very impressive on paper, but in day-to-day use, it still offers ample performance for most apps and games. 64GB of internal storage is still plenty of room for most folks, and should that end up not being enough, you can easily expand it using a microSD card.

Other specs — like the 3,000 mAh battery, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, and 3.5mm headphone jack — further contribute to the G7 as a complete package.

On the software front, the Moto G7 is stuck running Android 9 Pie. We're expecting an Android 10 update at some point in the not-too-distant future, but there's no confirmed date yet. Once that update does arrive, it'll more than likely be the final one the Moto G7 sees. In other words, don't hold your breath for it to get Android 11.

Whether or not that's a big deal ultimately comes down to you. Android 11 is shaping up to be an exciting piece of software, but Android 10 is also pretty fantastic and offers more than enough features and security perks for most users.

Remember that the Moto G Stylus and G Power are coming soon