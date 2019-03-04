Best answer: You should not buy a $1600 Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM just because you can. You will never need 12GB of RAM on your Galaxy S10+ under any normal circumstances. That's not to say you will never need 12GB of RAM on a smartphone, but most likely when that day comes, the S10+ will be old and you'll have moved on to another phone.

Is too much of a good thing really too much?

There are two reasons why you might want a Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM. First and foremost, you may want the 1TB of storage it comes with. I don't need a lot of storage on my phone because I don't keep movies or music on my device, but there are some folks who want to keep all of their media on their phone. A lot of people in this category will gladly pay for a full TB of storage and use a big chunk of it for movies, TV shows, a song collection and all the rest of the documents and app data we all use every day.

If you need the TB of storage, you'll have to get the "performance" model.

It's awesome that Samsung offers a phone with this much space, even if they also tie oodles of memory to it for that hefty price jump. If you need it, you're probably stoked to see it. But what about the other reason?

Think towards the future. Not the distant future where Android and Gmail and Facebook need 12GB of RAM to run, but the closer future where the smartphone becomes a link in a chain that lets you do all your stuff on one device. Where your phone can double as a desktop PC for working and playing.