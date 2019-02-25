Should you buy the Galaxy Buds for your Galaxy S10?

Best answer: Yes. The Galaxy Buds perfectly complement the Galaxy S10 experience. They sound great, provide a comfortable fit, and come with a carrying case that's portable. Best of all, you can easily charge the earbuds by placing the case on the back of the S10.

The Galaxy Buds are Samsung's answer to AirPods

The Galaxy Buds take the same broad design as last year's Gear IconX, but improve upon it in a few key ways. The earbuds are smaller and lighter, which means they basically disappear into your ear. They're comfortable to wear all day, and the triangular design means you get a secure seal around your ears. The sound quality is also surprisingly decent for earbuds of their size, and you can easily tweak the sound signature by changing the EQ settings.

Great sound backed by all-day comfort, wireless charging, and a pocketable design.

Samsung has turned to AKG to tune the sound on the Galaxy Buds, and the earbuds also come with an Ambient Aware mode that lets you select the amount of ambient noise to let in. They're also extremely easy to connect: just pop open the case and you'll see a pairing request on your phone. You also get customizable controls on each earbud, and the IPX22 rating makes the Galaxy Buds immune to sweat.

A full charge gets you six hours of listening time — an hour more than AirPods — and the carrying case provides an additional seven hours' worth of juice. The case itself is more more compact when compared to that of the IconX, and it has better pocketability, a key factor when talking about truly wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds also have a neat party trick wherein they can charge wirelessly off the back of a Galaxy S10. The S10 and S10+ have a reverse charging feature called Power Share, and since the Galaxy Buds have wireless charging, you'll be able to charge the earbuds just by placing the case on the back of an S10 or S10+. If you don't want to use your phone, they can charge on any Qi charging mat.

Get them for free with Galaxy S10/S10+ pre-orders

If you're still on the fence about picking up a Galaxy S10 or S10+, Samsung is running a great pre-order promotion where it's bundling the Galaxy Buds for free with every purchase. The promo is valid for all variants of the Galaxy S10 and S10+, and the offer is live now and runs through the end of the pre-order window on March 7.