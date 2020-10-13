Yes! Amazon Prime Day always brings the best pricing of the year to Amazon's own hardware, including its most affordable smart speaker. Normally, the Echo Dot sells for closer to $50, so at this price, it's an absolute no-brainer purchase, even if you already own multiple Dots.
These tend to sell very well, and certain colors are likely to sell out during Prime Day. If you are interested in securing one for yourself, be sure to get your order in now!
It's finally here! After a few delays, the Prime Day deals are finally flowing, and you may be considering a few purchases. One of the most popular items to be purchased on Prime Day year after year is the Echo Dot, and you may be considering buying one for yourself this year. Whether you already have one or two or are finally looking to get your first, a question in your head may be whether Prime Day is a good time to buy an Echo Dot or not.
Echo Dots have become the default smart speaker in many homes worldwide. They're affordable, attractive devices that give you control over your smart home and your music through Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.
The third-generation Echo Dot ushered in a softer, more inviting style than its hockey puck predecessors, and that style lasted for just over two years. In its fourth-generation, the Echo Dot family closely resembles the larger Echo with a spherical shape and matching color palette.
The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) family of devices is still available (with the exception of the original Echo Dot with Clock), and they are heavily discounted through Prime Day. With the Echo Dot (4th Gen) family still only available for pre-order, it's unlikely to be discounted much, if at all, for Prime Day.
With Black Friday right around the corner, we understand the hesitation, but we fully recommend buying an Echo Dot on Prime Day for a few reasons.
Prime Day is the best time to buy any Amazon device
Historically, Amazon has always put its own devices front and center of all discounts. It's usually the best time of the year to pick up any of its hardware, including Echo smart speakers, Echo Show devices, Fire tablets, Fire TV devices, and Kindles. Usually, Amazon drops the price to the lowest its been for the year during Prime Day, which means that it's a great time to buy one. Prime Day 2020 is no different.
Look for Echo Dot bundles to save more
Though you can score the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) speaker for just $19, you can still bundle it with a smart bulb or smart plug for some extra savings.
Similarly, the newer 4th-gen Echo Dot offers some savings when bundled with a smart plug, as does the Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen).
The new Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) is super-cute, and it's made all the better when paired with the Echo Glow smart light for just $10 more.
Black Friday pricing isn't likely to be lower than this
With Black Friday just a few short weeks away, it's unlikely that Amazon will beat this pricing during the holiday shopping season. Historically, Amazon has matched the pricing during Black Friday, but if product availability is as light on Black Friday as it has been for the rest of this year, it's unlikely we see Amazon attempt to beat the price if they even match it then.
Overall, we think that the time to buy an Echo Dot is right now. Be sure to check out the rest of the deals now to see what else is worth buying on Prime Day 2020!
