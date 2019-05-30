Best answer: 5G is amazing technology, but it's not yet worth going out of your way to get it. The networks are small and inconsistent, and you have to choose a phone specifically to get 5G. They're expensive, and aren't the best phones available today.

5G speeds are amazing, but coverage is a problem

Looking at consumer-ready 5G networks in the U.S. in 2019 is a frustrating balance of excitement and reality checks. Verizon and Sprint are the first carriers out of the gate with consumer-ready mobile 5G networks, and while the speeds are impressive the coverage maps are not.

Verizon has lofty expectations by the end of 2019, but right now has a tiny 5G footprint.

Verizon doesn't show 5G coverage areas on its regular network coverage map, and instead offers a list of neighborhoods within specific cities that should have 5G coverage. As of the end of May, that consists of parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, though Verizon also lists another 20 cities across the U.S. that are slated to get 5G coverage soon.

Verizon has made huge strides through the first half of 2019 within the cities it committed to early 5G coverage, but the situation isn't anywhere near LTE — coverage can come and go within a matter of blocks, and the fact that it isn't even committing to entire cities yet should be your best indication that it isn't ready for prime time yet.

To Sprint's credit, it just started showing its approximated 5G coverage alongside its 4G and 3G coverage on the regular Sprint network coverage map. You have to go looking for it specifically in the markets Sprint lists as having 5G already, and zoom in to an appropriate level where you can see its distinction from the swaths of 4G, but it is there and displayed just like any other network. Sprint has launched its 5G network in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City, with "nationwide" claims coming as its proposed merger with T-Mobile awaits regulatory approval.

When you do have 5G, the speeds are incredible to experience.

Verizon's 5G network may be limited in its coverage, but it's improving at a dramatic rate where it is available and the network performance we're seeing is incredible. Early testing shows download speeds well over 1Gbps, and its two 5G devices now consistently connect to the 5G network at those speeds. Even as those peak speeds inevitably drop with more devices on the towers, we're still looking at dramatically faster speeds and much lower latency than LTE has ever offered even under ideal conditions.

It's easy to see the potential of these 5G networks when you experience that level of performance for yourself. It just has to be tempered by the reality that the networks just aren't large yet. So even if you're lucky enough to live in one of the very specific areas with 5G coverage, and already use that carrier, you may still be disappointed by how often you can actually get and hold a signal.

Phone selection is limited, and expensive