Best answer: Yes. If you are considering getting a PS4 Pro right now, it is still worth picking one up before before the PS5 releases. A lot of games will be released on both new and old consoles at the beginning of the new generation, so you won't miss out.
- Price will drop: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB ($326 at Amazon)
- Save even more: PlayStation 4 Slim ($250 at Amazon)
Pick it up and trade it in
Getting a PS4 Pro right now is worth it. The cost has come down to a more reasonable price point for most players and it is still the best console you can get until the launch of the next generation. There is no reason to sit around waiting for a year when you could enjoy some PlayStation games.
Play on the Pro for a few years. During the first few years of next gen consoles companies usually release major titles for both the new and the previous generation console, so you wouldn't miss out. Once you are ready, trade in that Pro for the PS5.
A more technical standpoint
PlayStation 4 Pro is a good machine. It isn't the most innovative console, but it was a step in the right direction with an increase in power and was the first from Sony to offer 4K streaming. It also offered several small upgrades over the Slim. The PS4 is the best option for people who want PlayStation games right now and don't mind paying over $300 for a sytem, but the PlayStation 4 Slim is a good way to save even more money if you don't care too much about 4K graphics.
The PS4 Slim can be found for $250, which saves a good chunk of money that you could then spend on games. Something to remember is that Sony has expressed its intention to make the PS5 backward-compatible. If it follows through with this, those games you pick up now will work on the PS5 once you upgrade to the next gen.
You won't save any money waiting for the PS5 but you will get a lot more bang for what you pay. Some major upgrades include Sony swapping from an HDD to an SSD, which will speed up performance, and a CPU and GPU based on an AMD Ryzen 8-core and custom Radeon Navi. Otherwise, the PS5 is still a bit of an unknown.
Where do I stand?
I've never actually bought a next gen console during its first year. This year might be the first time and that is purely for work. My theory is, despite best efforts with testing and quality control, the first year of a new gen console always has the most kinks to work out in the system. Whether it's the red ring of death on the Xbox 360 or the red line on PS4, systems have unexpected issues.
Sure a good warranty will cover those problems while companies work it out, but I would rather avoid that headache. If you have the extra money now to pick up your first Sony console or if you are upgrading, you might as well get a strong and stable PS4 Pro. You can always trade in for a discount on a PS5 once the price comes down from the original retail listing.
I never enjoy preaching my opinions as if they are best for everybody, so before I began writing this I touched base with a few coworkers to get their thoughts. The consensus was that it entirely depends on if you have the funds for a new gen console.
If you have a PS4 already and $400-$600 (we don't have the PS5's exact price point yet) for a new PS5, save it and get the PS5. We expect the system to be backward compatible so all your games should still work and it would be an even bigger upgrade than getting a PS4 Pro.
However, if you don't have a PlayStation yet or if the price of a new console seems too much, then get the PS4 Pro. The price of the Pro should drop as the launch of PS5 approaches, which would make it an even better deal. The system is good and the enhanced graphics look amazing on the available games.
Shop smart and don't overextend. Either PS4 option is the more affordable and practical option right now but the PS5 will be great if Sony can pull it off.
Our pick
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB
Play now and trade in
The PS4 Pro is the best gaming console you can buy right now, but premium 4K gaming comes with a higher price tag. Luckily, this price tag will be coming down as the PS5 approaches.
Save some $$$
PlayStation 4 Slim
Play now for less
If you are new to PlayStation, the PS4 Slim will still fulfill those PS-exclusive needs at a much lower pricepoint. You can get into Sony's world and have some money left over to buy some extra games for that new console.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.
Every PlayStation 4 game that supports cross-play in one list
PlayStation has finished beta testing cross-play and now allows any developers who wish to use the feature. Here's the current list of games on PlayStation 4 that support cross-play.
These are the best replacement SSDs for your PS4
If you are planning on installing an SSD in your PlayStation 4, here are some great suggestions.