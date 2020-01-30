Best answer: Yes. If you are considering getting a PS4 Pro right now, it is still worth picking one up before before the PS5 releases. A lot of games will be released on both new and old consoles at the beginning of the new generation, so you won't miss out.

Pick it up and trade it in

Getting a PS4 Pro right now is worth it. The cost has come down to a more reasonable price point for most players and it is still the best console you can get until the launch of the next generation. There is no reason to sit around waiting for a year when you could enjoy some PlayStation games.

Play on the Pro for a few years. During the first few years of next gen consoles companies usually release major titles for both the new and the previous generation console, so you wouldn't miss out. Once you are ready, trade in that Pro for the PS5.

A more technical standpoint

PlayStation 4 Pro is a good machine. It isn't the most innovative console, but it was a step in the right direction with an increase in power and was the first from Sony to offer 4K streaming. It also offered several small upgrades over the Slim. The PS4 is the best option for people who want PlayStation games right now and don't mind paying over $300 for a sytem, but the PlayStation 4 Slim is a good way to save even more money if you don't care too much about 4K graphics.

The PS4 Slim can be found for $250, which saves a good chunk of money that you could then spend on games. Something to remember is that Sony has expressed its intention to make the PS5 backward-compatible. If it follows through with this, those games you pick up now will work on the PS5 once you upgrade to the next gen.

You won't save any money waiting for the PS5 but you will get a lot more bang for what you pay. Some major upgrades include Sony swapping from an HDD to an SSD, which will speed up performance, and a CPU and GPU based on an AMD Ryzen 8-core and custom Radeon Navi. Otherwise, the PS5 is still a bit of an unknown.

Where do I stand?