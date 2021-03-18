Best answer: There's absolutely no reason to buy a PS4 Pro now. Wait until you find a PS5 in stock, then grab that and you'll be set for the future.

Should I buy a PS5 or PS4 Pro in 2021?

When you look at the details of what's on offer when you grab a PS5 vs a PS4 Pro, it quickly becomes an obvious choice to make. The PS4 Pro is just the upgraded version of the PS4, offering a 4.2 TFLOP graphics unit, allowing it to run PS4 games at a higher resolution. The PS4 Pro initially released at $400 but is now very difficult to find in stock, meaning refurbished units often run for $500.

Meanwhile, the PS5 is Sony's latest generation of gaming console. Everything about the hardware is better, from the advanced ultra-fast SSD that makes loading games faster than ever, or the GPU and CPU technology that display that supports new features, with a long list of games with ray-tracing and PS5 titles with 120 FPS modes.

You don't lose out on anything by going for the higher-end machine, as your experience will be better than on the PS4 Pro by every metric possible.

Should I buy a PS5 or PS4 Pro for new games?

As time goes on, more and more games will be released exclusively on the PS5. A handful of titles are being released as cross-generation experiences, such as Horizon Forbidden West, but this won't be the case forever. The PS5 also utilizes the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to provide gameplay features that simply weren't possible with the PS4 DualShock 4 controller.

The standard PS5 is $500 at retail, while the PS5 Digital Edition is $400. Both systems are backward compatible with PS4 games and sometimes run games even better, such as allowing players to enjoy Days Gone at 4K 60 FPS. As a result, there's simply no reason to buy a PS4 Pro right now. You should save your money and grab a PS5 when you see one available.

Of course, getting a PS5 in stock is certainly a problem right now. Supply is extremely constrained and this isn't likely to improve for several months, if not longer. For now, you'll need to keep your eyes peeled for any PS5 restocks and have your information ready for when they happen.