Microsoft's Spring Savings sale is set to keep you occupied through quarantine. Through April 13, you can save on Xbox consoles and games, gaming accessories, PCs, and more, though you won't want to wait too long before shopping as these deals could always sell out early. Standard shipping is free on all orders, and Microsoft also offers free returns as well.
X-cellent Savings
Microsoft Spring Savings sale
Through April 13, Microsoft's Spring Savings sale is offering discounts on Xbox consoles and games, gaming accessories, PCs, and more. You'll even score free shipping with the purchase.
Prices Vary
Now would be a stellar time to pick up an Xbox One X console for instance. Microsoft has four different Xbox One X bundles on sale today for $299 apiece, saving you $100 off the usual cost, with two other options already sold out. Each bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One X console and an Xbox Wireless Controller, along with one of the following games: NBA 2K20, Jedi: Fallen Order, or Forza Horizon 4.
Whether you pick up a new console or you already have one, this sale on digital Xbox games is worth checking out. Prices are up to 75% off games like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and FIFA 20.
Gaming PCs are up to $500 off in the sale with prices starting at just $799. A few of the options here have already sold out as well, so you'll want to put in your order soon if you're interested in any of these models. Even more PCs are on sale from just $139, including laptops, desktops, 2-in-1 computers, and more.
Other deals at Microsoft include up to $500 off the Surface Book 2 and up to $200 off the Surface Pro 7. Be sure to take a look at the full sale while you can before these prices rise back to normal.
