If you're bored of the homogenous flagship phone lineup available each year or need something that can take a little more of a beating, it's worth looking beyond the usual smartphone brands for your next handset. The Armor 10 5G is the latest rugged device from Ulefone and right now you can snag one at a $150 discount if you want something a bit out of the ordinary.

Better yet, the first 200 buyers that get one at the discounted $399.99 price will also score a Ulefone Watch thrown in at no extra cost. That smartwatch goes for $40 on its own, so it's a nice added extra.

In terms of specs, the Ulefone Armor 10 5G is packing plenty of good stuff. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset, and runs Android 10. It also has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

There's a hole-punch in the display for the 16MP front-facing camera and on the back there's a 64MP quad-camera array as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It charges via USB-C or 15W fast wireless charging and has a 5,800mAh battery that should keep you going all day.

The main differentiator, of course, between the Armor 10 5G and other phablet-sized phones is its ruggedness. It's got MIL-STD-810G military certification which means it can withstand some of the toughest environments. On top of that, it is IP68/IP69K-rated for water- and dust-resistance, and its polycarbonate outer layer protects it from impact.

Ulefone states it is the first rugged handset with 5G support, so if you want a device that can take a tumble that is also future-proof in terms of specs, it's a good choice.

The smartwatch included for free for the first 200 buyers is the Ulefone Watch. The 1.3-inch device is great for tracking your day-to-day health, heart rate, workouts, sleep, and more. It's also water-resistant and has a battery that lasts for up to 50 days.