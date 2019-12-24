Hurry, hurry, hurry! Autonomous is having a Christmas sale of their famous office furniture and you will be thrilled at the savings. The company is giving discounts to you directly on almost all of their products, so act immediately as the sale ends after December 26.
Whether you work from home or an office, your hard-working body will love you for choosing such ergonomically-designed furniture with beautiful aesthetic appeal. All the desks and chairs are BIFMA certified (Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association) which is a globally recognized body that promotes safety and performance standards for consumer products.
We've picked a few of their products for special mention. We hope this helps you narrow down your choices.
Smooth and stable
SmartDesk 2
This solidly built desk comes with a dual motor frame that lifts up to 300 lbs. It takes just about 20 seconds to reach its top height and does this smoothly, quietly, and tremble-free. Choose your work position from standing to sitting throughout the day and quicker than ever. Be sure to check out iMore's full review!
$399
$479 $80 off
Mesh Comfort
ErgoChair 2
The ErgoChair 2 has an Italian designed tilt tension office chair mechanism which offers 360° of flexible, full-body support in any seated position. We think this is the best ergonomic office chair that comes with a breathable, responsive Korean mesh back for the perfect harmony of design, function and material.
The chair is tested for 350 lbs., and comes in a range of colors.
$299
$349 $50 off
Built for you
Kinn Chair
Here is a chair to give you years of comfort with a mesh that will not wear out like other chairs. The quality plastic spring bottoms will not degrade or stretch the seat. Overall, a super comfortable and great looking chair. Maybe there should be a bed to accompany this chair also!
The chair is also tested for 350 lbs., and comes in a range of colors.
$349
$449 $100 off
We have only outlined a few of the products but suggest you view the Autonomous website and see all the offers for yourself. Hurry, as time is running out!