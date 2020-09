As more and more companies come out with their own version of true wireless earbuds, there still remains a spot for a major contender to lead the market for Android devices as Apple does for iOS with its AirPods.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Wireless Earbuds hope to take the reigns, and today you can see if they're worthy or not for as low as $94.99 via Woot. These are brand new and on sale for just one day only, though you'll need to checkout using an Amazon Prime account to score the best price; without Prime, these headphones are on sale for $99.99 which is still a stellar discount of $50 off their regular price of $150.

Under $100 Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Use Prime to save $5 extra. $94.99 $149.99 $55 off See at Woot

You can read more about the Galaxy Buds+ in our review that gave them 4.5 stars out of 5. Daniel Bader said, "The Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Samsung has made improvements across the board, from sound quality to call quality to battery life — especially battery life — without losing any of the features people loved from the originals."

You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life per earbud, and the included case also doubles as a wireless charger so you can extract another 11 hours there before you ever have to connect the case to a USB-C or wireless charger. The Buds+ have premium sound tuned by AKG and an optimized driver for substantial bass. You'll sound great when you're on a call thanks to noise-cancelling mics, too.

With Ambient Aware2, which is only available on Android, you'll be able to control how much of the surrounding noise you let it. Sometimes, like on an airplane, you just want to block out all the noise (which these buds achieve via passive noise-isolation, rather than active noise-cancellation). Other times, like when walking down the street, it might be helpful to hear speeding cars nearby. You can easily switch to ambient mode, too, when you think someone is calling out to you or you suddenly need to hear what's going on.

One nifty feature the Galaxy Buds+ have over the previous-gen is Spotify integration. This means that you can assign a specific playlist to a tap gesture directly on your earbuds. It's a nice feature to have, especially if you're a heavy Spotify user. Just know that this feature also only works on Android.

These earbuds work with both iOS and Android devices, though some features are platform-specific. You can connect via Bluetooth to pretty much anything. On iOS, you'll get access to voice commands through Siri rather than Google Assistant on Android.

Woot charges a $6 fee per order for shipping, though you can skip that charge by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.