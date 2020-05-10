Still stuck at home, doing your thing remotely? Doing your best to avoid contact with others? Chances are you're probably doing a lot more food delivery, and chances are those delivery fees are costing you. Well, save a little money today thanks to Best Buy's Deals of the Day, which features a $50 DoorDash gift code on sale for only $40. Spend that extra $10 on some more breadsticks or a soda or something. Best Buy doesn't usually do deals like this. In fact, the last time we saw a DoorDash discount it was on eBay and it was only 10% off compared to today's 20% off.

This is a gift code, not a gift card. You don't get anything physical for this purchase, but on the other hand you also get to benefit from it immediately. Redeem the code pretty much as soon as you buy it and you'll get $50 in your DoorDash account. You can also send the code to someone else as a gift. Maybe Mom could use some food delivery on Mother's Day.

If you've never used DoorDash before, it's just a way to order online deliveries usually revolving around food. It connects with more than 310,000 local and national restaurants in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada. So support some small businesses and get your Chinese food, pizza, or Greek food delivered to your door. You can even order delivery from chain restaurants you normally wouldn't expect delivery from like Wendy's or Taco Bell. More than that, though, you can actually order groceries through DoorDash, too.

Go to DoorDash.com to use the code or just download the app on your smartphone (iOS or Android). You should be able to view the restaurants in your area and even see menus, get contact info, and more right inside the app.