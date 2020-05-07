I married into a French-speaking family, and they are wonderful people. My family, however, is filled with a whole lot of people who only speak English. My mom and dad in particular have taken to learning French phrases, which they try every time they talk to my father-in-law, who loves every attempt. And that's what Rosetta Stone's Mother's Day sale is all about — facilitating communication. Give your mom the gift of language with a subscription plan that covers unlimited learning on sale through May 11 on the Rosetta Stone website. Save $83 total on the 12-month Unlimited Languages subscription plan by getting it for $7.99 a month instead of its usual price closer to $15 a month. You can even upgrade to a lifetime of language learning for $199, which normally costs $300. Pay that price once and you'll have full access to everything Rosetta Stone offers, including all 24 languages, forever.

Instead of picking one language, get access to all of them with every tool in the Rosetta Stone toolbelt at your disposal. You can even save on the Lifetime subscription plan.

I don't know about your mom, but I know mine has been spending a lot more time at home recently. She's working from home and picking up some new hobbies. Well, why not pick up the hobby of learning a new language? Rosetta Stone makes it easy with these unlimited plans because you don't have to become instantly fluent or even go in with the expectation that you will.

For example, the Phrasebook is a section with easy-to-learn and easy-to-understand expressios, greetings, phrases, and more. Use this to learn the sort of things that will get you around, help you find a bathroom, or order food. Maybe it will inspire your family to plan a fun vacation when the world opens up again. The Phrasebook is also great if you have family members that speak a different language. Impress them at the next family dinner and make some small talk.

Rosetta Stone has other great features, too, like the Audio Companion. You can listen and learn offline with lessons that can be played anywhere. Read stories in your new language and learn new vocabulary that way. Use TruAccent to get feedback on your pronounciation so you can ensure you're saying everything the right way.

Rosetta Stone works on tons of platforms. You don't have to sit at your computer to learn. Download it on your smartphone, tablet, desktop, or laptop.