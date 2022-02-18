It's not a holiday we think of often when it comes to deals, but retailers are preparing for Presidents Day with discounts on some of the hottest gadgets out there. Dell currently has some amazing deals on accessories like the Fitbit Versa 2 and Samsung 980 Pro SSD, which works perfectly on PS5 (just remember to add a heatsink to it). But if you aren't in the market for those, there are plenty of other deals to take advantage of.

Dell's deals feature a ton of laptops, desktops, gaming accessories, tablets, picture frames, watches, and a whole lot more. If you missed out on those Black Friday deals before the holiday shopping season, now's the best time to buy.

Save up to $80 on these President's Day deals

Fitbit Versa 2 | $50 off In the market for a smartwatch? You can't go wrong with the Fitbit Versa 2. Featuring a heart rate sensor, sleep and activity tracking, and a four-day battery life, it's perfect for those who want a great fitness tracker without spending an arm and a leg. $130 at Dell Samsung 980 Pro SSD | $80 off Let's face it, the PS5's internal SSD just doesn't cut it. With games taking up more space than ever, it's likely you'll need to pick up an additional SSD. The Samsung 980 Pro is compatible with PS5, and though this model doesn't come with a heatsink as recommended, you can pick one up for around $10. $150 at Dell JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Earbuds | $50 off JBL specializes in audio peripherals, and its Live Free NC+ True Wireless Earbuds are a steal at $100. Buyers will be treated to active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1, voice assistant controls, and a water-resistant rating of IPX7. Combined with its 21-hour battery life, there aren't too many downsides. $100 at Dell Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite | $40 off Android tablets have a hard time competing with what Apple has to offer with the iPad, but the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a lot going for it. Not only is it lightweight and durable, it features an 8MP rear camera and 32GB of storage. It also comes with two months of YouTube Premium for free, to sweeten the deal. $120 at Dell

If none of the above deals are something you're interested in, be sure to check out all of the deals that Dell has to offer over the weekend and through Presidents Day. A few of them are limited-time with limited supply, so be sure to hop on those fast.