This is an all-new low price on a very good display! The LG 27UK850-W 27-inch 4K USB-C monitor is down to $379.99 on Amazon. This screen has sold for $450 for most of this year, and we have only seen it drop in price a couple of times. The last deal we shared was back in August when it hit a low of $406. It has never broke $400 before, so you know today's is a crazy good sale.

The team at iMore reviewed this monitor back in 2019 and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Luke Filipowicz said, "At the end of the day, the LG 27UK850-W is a fantastic monitor that you can set up, plug in, and get right to work. It's no hassle experience that truly embodies a lot of Apple's design techniques, and I think if you're in the market for a USB-C monitor for your Mac, the 27UK850-W is the one to get."

The display has a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution on an IPS panel, which means great viewing angles and color accuracy. It also supports HDR10 for improved image quality. Other specifications include a 5ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The AMD FreeSync technology helps reduce screen tearing, which is particularly great if you like to play video games. FreeSync is designed to work with AMD graphics cards, but if you have a Nvidia graphics card you're working with, the monitor is also G-Sync compatible. You'll just need to turn off the HDR feature, which you don't need for gaming anyway. Other gaming features include the ability to optimize your monitor's settings quicky, a Black Stabilizer to highlight those dark details, and a Dynamic Action Sync for a smooth experience.

The connectivity options include a USB-C port, but you'll also get two USB-A ports, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. The design is nearly borderless on three sides so you get a seamless immersion into whatever new world you're exploring.