With the holidays getting closer by the day, we're seeing more and more great deals on fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other wearables like this Black Friday deal on the popular Fitbit Charge 4. Right now, you can pick one up in a bold black or a beautiful rosewood color for only $100 — that's a whopping $50 off retail price!

The best value fitness tracker : Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 is everything you want in a fitness tracker. Built-in GPS, NFC for contactless payments, week-long battery life, and a top-notch suite of health sensors make this one of our favorite wearables. $100 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 4 may not grab the headlines or get as much attention as fancier smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, but it is absolutely at the top of its class when it comes to fitness trackers. In fact, it's almost in a class of its own, straddling the line between basic tracker and smartwatch quite beautifully.

Like other trackers such as the Inspire 2, the Charge 4 has a robust set of health sensors to measure your heart rate, activity, and sleep patterns. It can also measure Active Zone Minutes to give you a fuller picture of your overall health and activity. The Charge 4 has built-in sport modes that you can manually activate, but it also does activity recognition so that if you forget to start a workout, you won't lose credit for it. But on top of all that, you get a waterproof device that has built-in GPS and NFC so that you can use contactless payments through Fitbit Pay.

The Charge 4 can last up to a full week on a single charge, and it feels lightweight and comfortable on the wrist. Plus, this is the easiest Fitbit device to change the bands. With a simple push of a button, the bands pop right off and you can easily snap new ones in their place. And even better yet, if you're upgrading from a Charge 3, you can use your existing bands with this device.