The car phone mounts from iOttie continue to be some of our favorites, and today you can get the previous generation at a discount. The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount is down to $19.95 at Amazon. That's a $5 discount and the lowest price we have seen this year. The same phone mount sells for around $30 at other retailers like Best Buy, so you're definitely saving a lot more through Amazon's deal today.

For the car iOttie Easy One Touch 4 windshield and dashboard car mount Fits on your dashboard or windshield. Has an easy mechanism that just takes one touch to lock or release the phone. Includes a telescopic arm that can extend up to 6.5 inches and pivot 225 degrees so you can find the perfect viewing angle. $19.95 $25.00 $5 off See at Amazon

The iOttie car mount has a telescopic arm that can extend from 4 to 6.5 inches and pivots in a 225-degree arc. That means no matter where the mount is positioned or how big your phone is, you'll be able to move everything to find the best possible position and viewing angle.

The secure mount can hold any phone and case combination between 2.3 and 3.5 inches. So even if you have a big case, you won't have to remove it to make the phone fit here. It has a dashboard disc that applies to the dashboard. You can place the suction cup right on top of it for a better hold, but you just have to remember it's a one-time use thing so place it in the best possible spot. Once you've placed it, let the dashboard pad sit for 30 minutes before installing. Read the instructions for more installation tips.

At the bottom of the mount is an adjustable foot. Move it side to side, up and down, or just remove it. You use the foot to find the best hold for your smartphone and case.

While the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is a great device and well-worth the cost, the One Touch 5 does make some nice, incremental improvements. Read more about it in our review on the device and see how they stack up.