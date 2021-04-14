We know all about the best Ecobee products including the best deals on Ecobee accessories, which have recently branched to everything from extra sensors for your smart thermostat to cameras and now smart light switches. The Ecobee Switch+ smart light switch normally sells for $80, and today it's on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy. That's a huge drop and one of the best prices we've ever seen for the smart switch, outside of a rare deal also at Best Buy that gave it away for free with the purchase of an Ecobee SmartThermostat.

Get smart Ecobee Switch+ smart light switch white The switch icludes built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Amazon Alexa. It's easy to install and gives you control over the switch from anywhere using the mobile app or even your voice. Pairs nicely with the smart thermostat. $39.99 $80.00 $40 off See at Best Buy

You don't need an Ecobee SmartThermostat to make the smart switch work, but it is one of our favorite smart thermostats and the two devices work really well together. The 5th-generation thermostat features a whole new design with a glass finish, a vivid touch display, a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and far-field voice recognition that can pick up your commands from across the room.

See, the smart thermostat is designed to work with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, but it doesn't have Alexa built into it. That's where the Switch+ comes in because it does. Use the Switch+ as a conduit to control the thermostat and the rest of your smart home with just your voice.

It takes about 45 minutes to install (requires a neutral wire) and ecobee provides plenty of tutorials and videos to help you do it. The switch can turn off your lights when the room is empty or be used for outdoor lighting to turn them on when the sun sets or off when it rises.

It also comes with an app that gives you more control over what your lights are doing. You can use the app to set a schedule, set up Smart Off to automatically turn your lights off for you, and use the app on either iOS or Android devices to control the switch from anywhere.