The Samsung T7 Touch 1TB portable solid state drive is down to $159.99 at Best Buy. The sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, but you can also find it price matched on Amazon if you prefer to shop from there. The price matches the non-touch version of Samsung's portable SSD so you're essentially getting the extra security for free in that way. The T7 Touch normally goes for around $200, and today's drop to $160 is the lowest we have seen.

Storage on the go Samsung T7 Touch 1TB portable solid state drive Includes a Fingerprint Reader for some added security. Has read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. Uses USB 3.2 interface for transfer speeds 9.5x faster than hard drives. Shock and drop resistant so your data is safe. $159.99 $200.00 $40 off See at Best Buy

You can check out our review of the Samsung T7 where we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a Recommended badge. Richard Devine said, "The real benefit to the T7 is its size. Whether you go for the 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB model, it weighs only 58g and literally fits inside any pocket. It's beyond convenient to carry about, and it's also plenty tough enough if you're the kind of person who goes outdoors a lot."

The major difference between the T7 and the T7 Touch is that the latter has a fingerprint sensor. This gives you added security over your data so no one can take what's yours. Plus you can open your SSD with just a touch. The sensor also has an LED indicator that lets you know how busy the SSD is and does things like rotate while transferring data.

The T7 has read/write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. That's almost double the speeds of the previous generation T5 drive. It uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection, though, to get those speeds. If your computer doesn't support that, it's ok. The T7 is also backwards compatible and should work with any USB port. The drive even comes with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable so you can make it work.

The T7 is shock and drop resistant so you can feel comfortable carrying it around with you, especially if it's in your backpack or purse. The dynamic thermal guard technology helps protect it while it's in use, too. The safety tech will keep it from overheating and automatically slow down the data transfer to protect your stuff.