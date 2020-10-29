Retailers are getting started with Black Friday sales much earlier than usual this year, meaning there are more opportunities than ever before to save. Best Buy is one retailer that's getting started early and offering early Black Friday deals before November even begins. Best of all, many of these offers are truly Black Friday-worthy even though we still have nearly a month left before the big day.
One deal that's live now at Best Buy can save you $200 instantly on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. This Wi-Fi connected model normally sells for up to $500, though right now it's on sale for $299.99 while supplies last.
Save 40% Now
iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
This self-navigating smart vacuum can clean for 75 minutes before returning itself to its charger. It's great at lifting dirt, dust, debris and pet hair from your hardwood or carpeted floors. Control it from the Roomba app or via Alexa.
$299.99
$499.99 $200 off
We named the Roomba 960 our favorite overall robot vacuum cleaner in 2020 so this is a deal you don't want to miss. You can schedule it to run via the free iRobot HOME app, or by using your voice through one of Amazon's Alexa-enabled Echo devices, making it super convenient. You can also tell it not to clean a specific area. The included sensors warn the device if it is getting near an obstacle or if it's about to fall down a flight of stairs.
It can run for 75 minutes before needing to be recharged, and it has the ability to recharge and then resume cleaning from the same place. The iAdapt 2.0 Navigation helps it clean and visualize the layout of your home, and the AeroForce Cleaning System ensures that it picks up all the dust, dirt, and debris that is on your floor.
It's a great pick for homes with pets as it uses rubber brushes for picking up debris and fur. It also traps 99% of pet allergens. A nice feature about the Roomba 960 is that the vacuum lets you know when the dustbin fills up. Some don't let you know and just won't clean until you figure out that you need to empty the trash. All in all, this is a great pick for any home, especially at a discount.
If you're looking for any other affordable options, check out our collection of the best robot vacuum deals for models from a variety of brands and prices from only $140.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
