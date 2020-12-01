The Anker Soundcore Motion+ 30W Hi-Res Bluetooth speaker has dropped to $79.99 on Amazon. This is a great price on a speaker that regularly sells for around $100. We have only seen this speaker go on sale once in the last six months, so today's price is definitely a rare and welcome discount you should take advantage of while you can.

Special Price Anker Soundcore Motion+ 30W Hi-Res Bluetooth speaker Enhanced with Hi-Res Audio and Qualcomm's aptX codec for lossless Bluetooth music reproduction. Includes Bass Up tech for extra low frequencies. Has two ultra-high frequency tweeters, two woofers, and two passive radiators. $79.99 $100.00 $20 off See at Amazon

The Motion+ is a great Bluetooth speaker with powerful Hi-Res Audio that has been enhanced by Qualcomm's aptX codec. That codec helps with lossless music reproduction so even while streaming wirelessly via Bluetooth you won't notice any interuptions or audio fades.

With the Motion+ you get two ultra-high frequency tweeters, two neodymium woofers, and two passive radiators. The sound produced can fill every corner of the room thanks to the 30W output. Not only do you get great music, you also get some powerful low frequencies. Anker's exclusive BassUp technology is outstanding and makes sure your chest is thumping with every beat.

The ultra-wide frequency range covers 50Hz to 40kHz. It also has advanced digital signal processing to ensure the details are reproduced.

The Motion+ has an IPx7 rating, which makes it fully waterproof. Use it at the gym, by the pool, or even while caught in the rain. The x7 rating is about as high as an IP rating goes, so you won't have to worry too much about ruining your speaker no matter what you're doing. The speaker has a huge 6,700mAh battery. It will last for up to 12 hours, and it recharges via USB-C, so it can get juiced up really fast.

Check out our Cyber Monday deals for more great audio deals. We've seen everything from noise-cancelling headphones to true wireless earbuds to some of the best home audio systems money can buy... at a price your money appreciates.