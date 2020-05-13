The 2019 models might be phasing out these days, but that just means you have a few more opportunities to catch them at super low prices before they're gone forever. For example, the now-discontinued Vizio M658-G1 M-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV is going for just $599.99 at B&H at the moment. That's a really low price considering it is sold out at some retailers and going for as much as $750 at places like Best Buy. In fact, Best Buy was the last place we saw this TV on sale and even then it only dropped to $670. Today's deal from B&H is rare. You won't even be able to add more than one to your cart if you decide to go for it. While the TV is purchasable for this price, the shipping and stock may be delayed, but I think it's worth it for the price.

The M-Series Quantum has a ton of smart functionality. For one thing, there's a Chromecast built in so you can access all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime VIdeo, and others. Vizio even has its own service called WatchFree that gives you access to over 150 channels with free TV... and that includes live TV like news and sports. You can access the popular ones including others like Disney+ and CBS All Access directly from the TV.

Plus, it works with Apple AirPlay so you can use your Apple device to wirelessly mirror content like web sites and presentations. Use your voice to control the TV with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri. Do even more with Apple HomeKit, controlling the TV from your Apple Home app.

The TV itself has 4K resolution, support for HDR content through Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, a wide spectrum of color thanks to Vizio's Quantum tech, and more.

This TV has 90 local dimming zones and 600 nits of brightness. While those words might not mean much to you, it means big things if you want to watch HDR content. Brightness is especially important as many HDR compatible screens often don't have a brightness above 400 nits, which is generally considered the minimum for good HDR content.