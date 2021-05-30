Would it really be Memorial Day weekend without a great TV deal? Best Buy has a huge Memorial Day weekend sale that is still going on, but if you want to save today on something you can grab the Hisense H65 Series 75-inch 4K smart Android TV on sale for $699.99. This TV is being featured as one of Best Buy's deals of the day, a segment that's generally independent of the larger sale and features deals you might not find there. The deal takes $100 off the TV's regular price and is within $50 of the lowest price we've ever seen for it.

Alright, let's get to the basics first. This TV has 4K resolution. That means an amazing number of pixels, which allows for much better image quality and detail than you've experienced before. It's a huge upgrade if you've never experienced 4K before, and it has the capability to upgrade lower resolution content to 4K so you can experience your old content in a new way. It also includes HDR support through HDR10 and Dolby Vision so you can add just that much more detail to every image.

In addition to upgrading your visuals, this TV can also upgrade your sound. DTS Virtual:X technology can help you build an immersive audio experience. You've heard of mono and stereo when it comes to audio, right? Well, this technology takes it one step further. If Mono is one dimensional and Stereo is two dimensional, then what DTS Virtual:X does is elevate the sound to three dimensions.

Of course, you'll also get the Android TV smart platform. Android TV makes it simple to access all of your favorite streaming apps, including the big ones like Netflix and YouTube. Watch hundreds of thousands of TV shows and movies at the click of a button.

Other smart features include the Google Assistant that's built right in. Use it to search for new content, open your favorite apps, control the volume, and more. You can even control the rest of your smart home if you're connected to your Wi-Fi network.