Samsung is soon expected to introduce a new budget Android phone to expand its 2020 Galaxy A-series lineup. Ahead of the phone's imminent debut, press renders showing the phone from nearly all angles have surfaced online, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.de.

The renders reveal an Infinity-O display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the phone's display. On the back of the phone, we find a rectangular camera module with an L-shaped quad-camera array, similar to Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 and A71 phones. Since it is a budget phone, however, it also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.