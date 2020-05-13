What you need to know
- Press renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A21s have surfaced.
- The renders reveal a design that looks fairly similar to the mid-range Galaxy A51 and A71 phones.
- Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to debut later this month.
Samsung is soon expected to introduce a new budget Android phone to expand its 2020 Galaxy A-series lineup. Ahead of the phone's imminent debut, press renders showing the phone from nearly all angles have surfaced online, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.de.
The renders reveal an Infinity-O display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the phone's display. On the back of the phone, we find a rectangular camera module with an L-shaped quad-camera array, similar to Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 and A71 phones. Since it is a budget phone, however, it also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.
Samsung Galaxy A21s is likely to be powered by a new Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. The phone will have a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS display panel, with a 13MP selfie camera housed within the cutout on the top-left corner. The quad-camera array at the rear is expected to have a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.
Samsung's upcoming budget phone is also tipped to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The WinFuture report suggests the phone could be announced by the end of this month and is likely to be priced around €200 in Europe.
Samsung Galaxy A51
With its gorgeous 6.5-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED screen and an eye-catching design, the Galaxy A51 is a great option if you're on the market for a new mid-range phone. It offers a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, large 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and a 32MP selfie camera.
