  • The rugged Galaxy XCover FieldPro is now available for purchase in the U.S. via AT&T.
  • It was launched in October last year and was initially available only to government agencies.
  • Consumers can grab the rugged phone with a 30-month installment for $36.84 per month.

In October last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy XCover FieldPro, a rugged Android smartphone with tech specs quite similar to the Galaxy S9. The phone was initially sold only to enterprise customers, but is now on sale through AT&T in the U.S.

Even though the Galaxy XCover FieldPro isn't a flagship-grade phone, it has been priced higher than the Galaxy S20. The phone's full retail price listed on AT&T's website is $1,105. With a 30-month AT&T installment plan, you can get the rugged phone for $36.84 per month. AT&T expects to begin shipping the phone between April 14 and April 16. The carrier is also offering curbside pickup at select locations.

The Galaxy XCover FieldPro features a 5.1-inch QHD+ display, an Exynos 9810 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a removable 4,500mAh battery. It also has a single 12MP rear camera with a dual aperture lens, an 8MP selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Like other rugged Galaxy smartphones, the XCover FieldPro boasts MIL-STD-810G compliance and is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It currently runs Android Oreo, but Samsung is expected to update it to Android 10 sometime later this year.

With its shatter-resistant 5.1-inch QHD+ display, MIL-STD-810G compliance, and an IP68 rating, the Galaxy XCover FieldPro is ideal for people working in physically demanding environments. It also offers a replaceable 4,500mAh battery and is guaranteed to receive security updates for up to three years.

