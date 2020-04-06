In October last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy XCover FieldPro, a rugged Android smartphone with tech specs quite similar to the Galaxy S9. The phone was initially sold only to enterprise customers, but is now on sale through AT&T in the U.S.

Even though the Galaxy XCover FieldPro isn't a flagship-grade phone, it has been priced higher than the Galaxy S20. The phone's full retail price listed on AT&T's website is $1,105. With a 30-month AT&T installment plan, you can get the rugged phone for $36.84 per month. AT&T expects to begin shipping the phone between April 14 and April 16. The carrier is also offering curbside pickup at select locations.

The Galaxy XCover FieldPro features a 5.1-inch QHD+ display, an Exynos 9810 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a removable 4,500mAh battery. It also has a single 12MP rear camera with a dual aperture lens, an 8MP selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Like other rugged Galaxy smartphones, the XCover FieldPro boasts MIL-STD-810G compliance and is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It currently runs Android Oreo, but Samsung is expected to update it to Android 10 sometime later this year.