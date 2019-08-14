Samsung had a lot packed into the Unpacked event last week where it unveiled the brand new Note 10 seroes. One of the topics they barely grazed over was a game streaming service called PlayGalaxy Link. If you missed it, and I wouldn't blame you if you did, PlayGalaxy Link will allow you to stream PC games to your phone.

Now, thanks to TechCrunch, we're learning some more details about PlayGalaxy Link, including that it will launch in September. That could mean we'll see the debut of PlayGalaxy Link before Google's game streaming platform, Stadia, which is set to launch in November.

However, PlayGalaxy Link differs greatly from Stadia and is more comparable to Steam Link which recently exited beta. That's because, much like Steam Link, you'll be able to mirror games from your PC to your phone.

PlayGalaxy Link will be free and uses technology from a cloud-based gaming company called Parsec to deliver low-latency game streaming.

The PlayGalaxy Link app is set to be released for Android and Windows 10 in the first two weeks of September. We don't know much else about the service at this time, but we can assume it will be exclusive to the Note 10 and 10+, at least at first. In the meantime, we do at least have a teaser video from Samsung's Korean YouTube account showing it off.