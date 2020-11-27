Galaxy Buds LiveSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  • A new leak has shed light on the design and key features of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Beyond.
  • Unlike the Galaxy Buds Live, the upcoming Galaxy Buds won't feature a bean-shaped design.
  • They are also tipped to offer improved active noise cancellation over the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung is rumored to be working on a new pair of true wireless earbuds to succeed the original Galaxy Buds from 2019. As per a recent trademark filing in the U.S., the earbuds will likely be called the Galaxy Buds Beyond. More details on the upcoming wireless earbuds have now surfaced, courtesy of the folks at SamMobile.

As per the report, the next Galaxy Buds will not have the same bean-shaped design as the Galaxy Buds Live, which are the best wireless earbuds that Samsung released this year. Instead, the wireless earbuds will have a similar in-ear design as the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+. Unsurprisingly, the earbuds will include a few upgrades for improved sound quality. They will also come with an enhanced Ambient mode and better active noise cancellation than the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Buds alongside the Galaxy S21 series phones at its next Unpacked event in mid-January. Some reports even claim the earbuds will be bundled with the Galaxy S21 series phones.

