- The Galaxy F62 is Samsung's second Galaxy F series phone.
- It packs a massive 7,000mAh battery and is powered by Samsung's 7nm Exynos 9825 processor.
- The phone is now available to pre-order in India for ₹23,999 ($330).
Samsung today introduced the latest addition to its Galaxy F series, dubbed the Galaxy F62. Unlike last year's Galaxy F41, which was based on the Galaxy M31, the Galaxy F62 is an all-new device.
The phone comes with a large 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. Powering the Galaxy F62 is Samsung's 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset, which made its debut with the Galaxy Note 10 series in late 2019. The "flagship-grade" chipset has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
On the back of the Galaxy F62 is a quad-camera module with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone's biggest selling point, however, is its massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 right out of the box.
Samsung has priced the Galaxy F62 at ₹23,999 ($330) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹25,999 ($358) for the 8GB/128GB version. It will be going on sale in India from February 12 at 12 noon through Flipkart, Samsung India's online store, as well as select offline retail stores. Samsung is pitting the phone against the best Android phones in the mid-range segment — including Xiaomi's Mi 10i, Realme's X7 5G, and the OnePlus Nord.
