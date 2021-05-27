What you need to know
- The June 2021 Android security patch has started rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones.
- The rollout is currently limited to South Korea.
- Samsung is expected to release the June security update for more Galaxy phones over the coming days.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 series have started receiving a new software update that brings the June 2021 Android security patch. According to SammyFans, the June 2021 security update arrives as version G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8 for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, respectively.
The new security update appears to be limited to users in South Korea right now, but it will expand to more markets over the coming days. Since we're still in May, Google hasn't yet detailed the changes included with the June 2021 security patch. More details are expected to arrive in the first week of June, which is when Google's Pixel phones are likely to start receiving the patch.
Unsurprisingly, the latest update for the Galaxy S21 series doesn't bring any new features or improvements. The next big update for the flagship trio is expected to be Android 12-based One UI 4.0, which could begin rolling out sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. Samsung will also launch a One UI 4.0 beta program for its flagship phones in a few weeks, but no details have been confirmed yet.
Unlike most other Android OEMs, Samsung doesn't restrict monthly security updates to its best Android phones. Its best cheap Android phones will also start receiving the June 2021 Android security patch very soon.
