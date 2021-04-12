Samsung's next foldable phones might arrive a little earlier than expected, according to a new report from South Korean publication The Elec. Despite the global chip shortage, Samsung is apparently planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 at an Unpacked event in July.

While both the foldables are expected to offer a slew of major upgrades, the report claims they will pack smaller capacity batteries than their predecessors from last year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to feature a 4,380mAh battery, which is identical to the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 2, on the other hand, could come with a 3,200mAh battery.

Another area where the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be slightly less impressive than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is screen real estate. The upcoming foldable reportedly sports a 7.5-inch internal screen and a 6.2-inch cover display. In terms of dimensions, however, the phone could be a little more "compact," thanks to thinner bezels and an under-display selfie camera. It is also expected to use Samsung's low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistor (TFT) for reduced power consumption.

One of the Galaxy Z Fold 3's biggest selling points is expected to be S Pen support, which should make it quite appealing to Galaxy Note fans. As confirmed by Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin a few weeks back, the company doesn't plan to release a new Galaxy Note device year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is Samsung's best Android phone right now, is the only device in its latest lineup to have S Pen support.