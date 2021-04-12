What you need to know
- Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 at an Unpacked event in July.
- Both foldables may pack slightly smaller batteries than their predecessors.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to come with S Pen support, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Samsung's next foldable phones might arrive a little earlier than expected, according to a new report from South Korean publication The Elec. Despite the global chip shortage, Samsung is apparently planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 at an Unpacked event in July.
While both the foldables are expected to offer a slew of major upgrades, the report claims they will pack smaller capacity batteries than their predecessors from last year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to feature a 4,380mAh battery, which is identical to the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 2, on the other hand, could come with a 3,200mAh battery.
Another area where the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be slightly less impressive than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is screen real estate. The upcoming foldable reportedly sports a 7.5-inch internal screen and a 6.2-inch cover display. In terms of dimensions, however, the phone could be a little more "compact," thanks to thinner bezels and an under-display selfie camera. It is also expected to use Samsung's low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistor (TFT) for reduced power consumption.
One of the Galaxy Z Fold 3's biggest selling points is expected to be S Pen support, which should make it quite appealing to Galaxy Note fans. As confirmed by Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin a few weeks back, the company doesn't plan to release a new Galaxy Note device year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is Samsung's best Android phone right now, is the only device in its latest lineup to have S Pen support.
The discerning mobile gamer deserves only the best Android has to offer
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
OnePlus 9 Pro review: Nailed it
The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the best Android phones of the year, and proves that with a bit of focus, OnePlus can nail almost everything.
The Pixel Watch isn't fixing Wear OS's problems, but Samsung might
I've loved Android smartwatches since the original Moto 360, but I'm tired of making excuses for Wear OS's lackluster performance and Tizen's abysmal apps. Once upon a time, I thought maybe — just maybe — a Pixel Watch could be the smooth, well-supported Android watch of my dreams, but now I know better.
Keep your Galaxy A52 looking snazzy with the best cases
Now that the Galaxy A52 is here, it's time to think about what kind of cases you want. There are a lot of great choices with some familiar-looking options, along with some newcomers. Regardless of which one you pick, these are the best Galaxy A52 cases you can find.