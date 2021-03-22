What you need to know
- Sales of Samsung's flagship phones have improved significantly in the U.S.
- Strategy Analytics claims the first-month sales of the Galaxy S21 series phones were three times higher than the Galaxy S20 series.
- The Galaxy S21 Ultra is surprisingly the most popular S21 series phone in the U.S., accounting for more than 40% of the total sales.
Samsung's latest Galaxy S21 series phones are selling a lot better than their predecessors, as per the latest data from market research firm Strategy Analytics. As reported by the folks at SamMobile, the first-month sales of the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S. were three times higher compared to last year's Galaxy S20 series.
The numbers certainly don't come as a surprise, since the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are more aggressively priced this year. More importantly, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has started slowing down, and the U.S. smartphone market is on the road to recovery.
What is surprising, however, is that the data from Strategy Analytics suggests that the most popular Galaxy S21 series phone in the U.S. is the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung's most expensive S21 series phone, which starts at $1,200, apparently accounted made up more than 40% of the lineup's total U.S. sales.
Samsung is likely to receive another boost in the U.S. smartphone market in the third quarter of the year, which is when it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S20 FE was arguably the best Android phone it released last year, so the Galaxy S21 FE will likely prove to be at least as popular as the Galaxy S21 Ultra among U.S. consumers.
