What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus phones will reportedly feature plastic backs.
- The company is said to be working on an improved version of its "glasstic" material for the next-gen flagships.
- Besides a polycarbonate build, the two phones are also expected to feature slightly smaller displays than their predecessors.
A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the only Galaxy S22 series phone to feature a glass back. The standard Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus models could come with "glass-like" plastic backs, similar to the glasstic build that we find on Samsung's best cheap Android phones.
Currently, the standard Galaxy S21 is Samsung's only 2021 flagship to feature a polycarbonate build. Both the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra come with more premium glass backs.
Samsung is also said to be planning to make its next-gen flagships slightly more compact than its current models. According to tipster @MauriQHD, the Galaxy S22 will come equipped with a 6.06-inch display, down from the Galaxy S21's 6.2-inch size. The Galaxy S22 Plus, on the other hand, will see its display size drop from the S21 Plus' 6.7-inches to 6.55-inches.
Unlike the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung's S22 Ultra is expected to be just as big as its predecessor. It is rumored to sport a 6.8-inch display with Samsung's LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology for improved battery life.
The latest rumors seem to suggest Samsung wants to differentiate the Galaxy S22 Ultra even further from its siblings. This isn't really surprising, though, since the Galaxy S21 Ultra is reportedly more popular than the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus in some markets.
