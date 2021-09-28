Samsung has once again started rolling out a new Android security patch to its best Android phones before everyone else. According to a report from SamMobile, the Galaxy S21 trio has started receiving a new software update with build number G991BXXU3AUIE. The update brings the latest Android security patch dated October 1, 2021.

The update appears to be rolling out to users in Germany, India, and the Philippines currently. As is usually the case, it will take a week or two for the update to become more widely available. The official changelog apparently mentions the update also brings "improved stability of functions."

Once the latest update becomes available for your Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you will receive a notification asking you to download and install it on your device. You can also check for the October security update manually by heading over to Settings > Software > Download and install.

The next big update for the Samsung flagships will be Android 12-based One UI 4, which is expected to begin rolling out in late November or early December.

Samsung kicked off the One UI 4 beta program earlier this month, but the program is currently limited to the S21 series phones. More devices are likely to be added to the One UI 4 beta program in October, including the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.