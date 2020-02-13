The ability to shoot videos at up to 8K resolution is one of the headline features of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series phones. Unsurprisingly, however, shooting videos in 8K will take up a lot of storage space. According to Samsung, a minute of 8K footage will require 600MB of storage.

In addition to the high storage requirement, SamMobile reports that the maximum recording time for 8K videos has been capped at five minutes by Samsung. Another limitation is that 8K recording is only possible at 24 fps. Even though both Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and Samsung's own Exynos 990 chips support 8K videos at up to 30 fps, the option hasn't been enabled on the Galaxy S20 series.

If you get the 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra or the Galaxy S20+, however, storage won't be a major concern. In addition to the ample onboard storage, the phones support microSD cards up to 1TB. That means you can have a total of 1.5TB storage on your Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra, enough to store hundreds of 8K videos.