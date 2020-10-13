Galaxy S20 FE in orangeSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE, which is among the best Android phones released this year, has started receiving its very first software update. As per SamMobile, the update arrives as G781BXXU1ATJ1 and is currently rolling out only in Germany.

The update brings the latest October 2020 Android security patch to the value flagship, along with a few bug fixes. As is usually the case with most updates, we expect it to bring stability improvements as well. The official changelog isn't available yet, so it isn't clear if the update adds any new features.

While the update is currently available to Galaxy S20 FE users in just a single market, there is a good chance that it will expand to a few more markets in the coming days. Once the update becomes available for your phone, you will receive a notification asking you to download and install it. You can also check for the update yourself by tapping on the Settings Menu on your phone and heading to Software update > Download and install.

Just like Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 series phones, the Galaxy S20 FE will receive Android OS upgrades and monthly security patches for up to three years.

