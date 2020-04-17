What you need to know
- The One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has started rolling out.
- It also brings the April 2020 security patch.
- Samsung's Galaxy S10 series, Note 10 series, and Galaxy Fold phones have already been updated to One UI 2.1
Last week, Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite, bringing several Galaxy S20 camera features to its "Lite" flagship. Samsung has now started pushing the One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which debuted alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite in January.
As per SamMobile, the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite arrives as version N770FXXU2BTD4. Unsurprisingly, the update isn't widely available just yet. It appears to be rolling out over-the-air only in Spain and the United Arab Emirates currently. In the coming days, however, the update is likely to become available in a few more countries.
The One UI 2.1 update comes with several new camera features from the Galaxy S20 series, including Single Take, Pro mode for video, AR Zone, timelapse for night mode, and Selfie Tone. Along with the new camera features, the update adds Quick Share and Music Share support as well. Some of the other highlights of the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite include an updated Samsung keyboard with multilingual translation, facial recognition improvements, April 2020 security patch, and enhancements to the AR Emoji feature.
The Galaxy Note 9, which runs on the same Exynos 9810 chipset as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, is also expected to receive the One UI 2.1 update in the near future. While a community moderator on Samsung Korea's website had suggested last month that the 2018 flagship may not receive the update, a new post by another moderator on Samsung's Korean community forum claims the Galaxy Note 9's One UI 2.1 update is currently in testing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What Android game do you play the most?
With everyone stuck at home, there's a good chance you've been playing more games than usual. Is there a particular Android game you've been playing a lot of recently?
OnePlus 7T review, 6 months later: Get this instead of the OnePlus 8
The OnePlus 7T continues to be one of the fastest phones in the market, and with the device now selling for $499, it offers fantastic value. If you don't care about 5G just yet, this is the phone to get instead of the OnePlus 8.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Keep the Galaxy A01 looking sleek with these cases
The Galaxy A01 is an intriguing and fantastic device that offers a flagship-level design for those in the budget market. But you still need to keep this device protected from any potential damage so we have found the best cases that you can get.