What you need to know
- Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its mid-range Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30 phones.
- In addition to the Android 10 goodies and One UI 2.0, the update brings the February 2020 Android security patch as well.
- Unsurprisingly, the One UI 2.0 update for both phones isn't widely available yet.
Samsung today released the Android 10 updates for two of its Galaxy A series phones – Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30. While Samsung has already rolled out the One UI 2.0 update for its budget-friendly M series phones, the Galaxy A30 and A50s are the first A series phones to have been updated to the latest Android version.
The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50s arrives as software version A507FNXXU3BTB2 and is currently rolling out to users in Vietnam. In the coming days, however, the update is expected to become available in a few other markets as well. Samsung's Android 10 update roadmap had suggested the Galaxy A50s would receive the update in April, so it is a pleasant surprise that it has started rolling out earlier than expected.
Samsung Galaxy A30 too has received its Android 10 update ahead of schedule. The update arrives as version A305FDDU4BTB3 and is currently rolling out only to users in India. Just like the One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50, the A30 has also received the February 2020 security patch with the One UI 2.0 update. As reported by SamMobile, however, the update doesn't bring a built-in screen recorder.
Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30 owners can check for the update manually by opening the Settings app and navigating to Software update > Download and Install.
Samsung Galaxy A50
The Galaxy A50 is a capable mid-range Android smartphone that promises to offer everything that consumers need at an affordable price point. It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, large 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, expandable storage, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 25MP main camera.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to sign up and play Project xCloud preview tests on iOS and Android
Microsoft takes Xbox on-the-go with Project xCloud, its upcoming game-streaming service. Here's what you need to know so far about ongoing public tests, under the Project xCloud Preview.
Are you glad that the T-Mobile and Sprint merger was approved?
Earlier this week, it was announced that the T-Mobile and Sprint merger had finally been approved. This is a massive change for the U.S. wireless market, and we wanted to know what our AC forum members thought about it.
10 interesting things you missed from the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip launch
Samsung's latest Unpacked event focused primarily on the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip, but there were also a bunch of smaller announcements you might have missed. Here are the top 10 ones you should know.
These are the best cases that will protect your Galaxy A50 in 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the U.S. Keep in protected and safe with one of these top cases. From slim to bulky and protective, there's a case for everyone and just about every situation.