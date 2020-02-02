Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip folding phone has seen fewer leaks than its Galaxy S20 series counterpart, but we still know a fair amount about the vertically-oriented folding device.

For starters, it's set to fold from top to bottom, as opposed to Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which folds horizontally. It's also considerably more compact than the Fold, turning from a short clamshell into what we know as a regular-sized (but still-tall 22:9 aspect ratio) smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Now leaker Ben Geskin has published a video he obtained by someone who appears to be testing the Galaxy Z Flip in a controlled environment. It's clearly an engineering sample, with the phone, once opened and unlocked, showing a Samsung security consent form. There are also unique watermarks on the side of the phone to identify the holder. Either this person put their job at risk, or the video was stolen and distributed without their knowledge (either way, the phone's original owner is likely without a job).

According to Ishan Agarwal, this particular model's color is Mirror Purple, borne out by the reflective coating that shows reflections (and likely fingerprints after a short amount of time).

In this video, you can also see the small 1-inch ticker OLED, which shows the time and date and, presumably, incoming notifications and even, according to previous leaks, functions as a viewfinder for the selfie camera.

Once opened you can see the phone's tall inner display, which is expected to be covered by the first iteration of a folding glass that should make it more difficult to damage with everyday use.

What are the specs?