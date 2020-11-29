If you're looking for a new pair of true wireless earbuds this holiday season, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live should definitely be on your list for Cyber Monday shopping. The earbuds, which were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series phones in August, have dropped to just $130 on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday. They usually retail for $170, so you can save $40 with this deal.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique bean-shaped design that sets them apart from the competition. Despite their weird shape, however, the Galaxy Buds Live are comfortable to wear for extended periods of time and can fit ears of all shapes and sizes.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $40 off
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live may have a weird shape, but they are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. They have great sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and are also surprisingly comfortable to wear.
Unlike Samsung's other true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation, making it possible for you to keep the noise out. Samsung claims the earbuds can cut background noise by up to 97% in low-frequency bands.
To deliver great sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Live uses 12mm drivers with sound tuned by AKG. Thanks to three built-in microphones, the earbuds also deliver crystal clear call quality. When it comes to battery life, the earbuds themselves can provide up to 6 hours of continuous use. Together with the charging case, the Galaxy Buds Live offers up to 21 hours of non-stop listening with ANC enabled. If you aren't using ANC, you can get up to 29 hours of continuous playback. They support quick charging too, so you can get around 1 hour of play time from a quick 5-minute charge.
