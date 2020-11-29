If you're looking for a new pair of true wireless earbuds this holiday season, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live should definitely be on your list for Cyber Monday shopping. The earbuds, which were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series phones in August, have dropped to just $130 on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday. They usually retail for $170, so you can save $40 with this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique bean-shaped design that sets them apart from the competition. Despite their weird shape, however, the Galaxy Buds Live are comfortable to wear for extended periods of time and can fit ears of all shapes and sizes.