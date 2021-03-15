If you're buying an Android phone this year, you'll likely have 5G onboard. Whether it's the ostentatious Galaxy S21 Ultra, the sensible Pixel 5, or even the cheap Nord N10, there's going to be a 5G option for your budget.

Now, it also turns out that the best Android phones are better than the iPhone in terms of 5G download speed. The report comes from Opensignal who claimed that Apple's iPhones trailed almost every relevant 5G Android phone in terms of download speed.

To contextualize this, the Galaxy A51 5G has download speeds of 38.6 Mbs, faster than the iPhone 12 Pro's 36.9 Mbs. That's before we get into true flagship phones like the S21 and 8T which handily beat out Apple's phone with speeds of 56.0 Mbs and 49.3 Mbs respectively.